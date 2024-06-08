Celebrini explains how returning to college could benefit him

Celebrini explains how returning to college could benefit him

Celebrini explains how returning to college could benefit him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Macklin Celebrini is the belle of the ball at the 2024 NHL Draft Combine.

The clear-cut projected No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini got the podium to himself during Friday's media availability. In contrast, fellow top prospects Artyom Levshunov and Zeev Buium shared the podium, as did Cayden Lindstrom and Zayne Parekh.

The Sharks' future No. 1 overall pick remained modest though.

“There’s been a lot of talk around that subject and that’s a possibility, for sure,” Celebrini said about being selected by San Jose. “But at the end of the day, you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Except, we do, but credit to Celebrini for being able to keep a straight face. He’s clearly media-savvy!

Celebrini talked about getting advice from 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard, his older brother and Boston University teammate Aiden Celebrini, why going back to college could further develop his game, the challenges of playing against future Sharks teammate Will Smith, the best advice that he’s ever received, and more.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast