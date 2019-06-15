'Celebratory' Brett Hull the highlight of St. Louis Blues championship parade originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's a beautiful day in Boston. Would be great for a.....

OK, we won't say it.

Ouch.

And for you masochistic Bruins fans, here's a peek at the Blues' Stanley Cup victory parade.

'This is the biggest party St. Louis has ever seen' - people crowd downtown for Blues parade https://t.co/x6FyfAWQvW pic.twitter.com/hDesjvPT96 — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 15, 2019

LIVE: Watch as the St. Louis Blues celebrate their first Stanley Cup with a parade down Market Street. https://t.co/24HR50RGc7 — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 15, 2019

The true highlight though was a let's say, buzzed Brett Hull, the Hall of Famer and ex-Blues great, addressing the more than half a million revelers in downtown St. Louis.

Brett Hull is absolutely wrecked, wants fans to chant "We Went Blues" instead of "Let's Go Blues" and the TV crew is amused pic.twitter.com/9cWLU8JLPi — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 15, 2019

"We went, Blues!"

Twelve parades in 18 years and no Papelbon jig, Gronk beer spike or Paul Pierce coughing up a victory cigar can really match that.

