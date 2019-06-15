'Celebratory' Brett Hull the highlight of St. Louis Blues championship parade

For you masochistic Bruins fans, here's a peek at the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup victory parade, where ex-Blues great and Hall of Famer Brett Hull stole the show.

It's a beautiful day in Boston. Would be great for a.....

OK, we won't say it. 

Ouch.

And for you masochistic Bruins fans, here's a peek at the Blues' Stanley Cup victory parade.

The true highlight though was a let's say, buzzed Brett Hull, the Hall of Famer and ex-Blues great, addressing the more than half a million revelers in downtown St. Louis.

"We went, Blues!"

Twelve parades in 18 years and no Papelbon jig, Gronk beer spike or Paul Pierce coughing up a victory cigar can really match that. 

 

