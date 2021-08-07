Celebration of life for beloved founder of Voltzy's this weekend at root beer stand

Aug. 6—Daytonians and beyond are invited to drink root beer, eat a Cheeseburger slider and celebrate the life of Rick Volz, founder of Voltzy's Root Beer Stand, this Sunday.

A "Rick Voltzy's Celebration of Life" is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the familiar establishment at 4668 Springboro Pike in Moraine.

The well-known and beloved founder of the root beer stand died Feb. 1 after a lengthy health battle. Volz had operated the Moraine carryout restaurant for more than 30 years. It has been located on Springboro Pike for the last 10 years.

"I hope all of you can come out and help celebrate not only Rick Voltzy's life but his legacy as well," stated a post on the event's Facebook page. "As we unfortunately say goodbye and part ways from the building. As most of you know Rick spent most of his time at the Restaurant. It was his home away from home! So there isn't anywhere else that he would want to be celebrated and remembered."

A GoFundMe was established in July by Sammy Bowman, the stand's manager and current owner. Bowman said she's not giving up, and "Voltzy's legacy will live on." However, according to Bowman, "the landlord has decided to terminate the lease agreement regardless of her continued efforts."

The fundraiser, which has raised $575 of its $5,000 goal, can be found at gofundme.com.

For more information, visit the celebration's event page on Facebook.