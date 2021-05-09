Celebrating success and pondering poor pronunciation – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.
Football
Wayne Rooney basked in leading Derby to Championship survival… just!
We are @dcfcofficial 🙌🐏 #dcfc pic.twitter.com/4EN0kuXXc0
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 9, 2021
Chelsea retained their title.
Ey, ey, ey, we’re champions of England! 🎊🏆 #CFCW pic.twitter.com/5BQAgWuGA7
— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 9, 2021
To our fans. We love you. This group is special. And I promise you we will do everything we can to keep making you proud. Champions of England. 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/ME7KkUnJLM
— Emma Hayes MBE (@emmahayes1) May 9, 2021
CONGRATULATIONS !!!! 🏆💙 #CFCW https://t.co/8fqgeLtSlG
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 9, 2021
Commentators are struggling with Allan Saint-Maximin’s name.
People : "Saint-Maximin"
Commentator :"Saint Maximus""Saint Maximan""Saint Maximum""Sam Maximus""Sainesdodifnoximan" pic.twitter.com/DWvA1oU8nX
— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) May 9, 2021
Another away win for Man Utd’s men.
+3!! Well done team!! On to the next!! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/H9D4qt3uhn
— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) May 9, 2021
But their skipper was injured.
While the women ended their campaign with a win.
A rare header😅. Happy to finish the league campaign off on a high. Thanks for all the support this season! https://t.co/rLtkBzzUlk
— Kirsty Hanson (@KirstyHanson3) May 9, 2021
Rio Ferdinand wants Edinson Cavani to stay in Manchester.
Mr @ECavaniOfficial pls stay Thank you
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 9, 2021
Man’s best friend.
— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) May 9, 2021
Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez and Christian Eriksen celebrated Inter Milan’s Serie A title success.
CAMPIONI🤘🏾💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/vxV2sgIurr
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 8, 2021
A win for Redknapp Jr.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton met Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann ahead of the race.
⚽️🤜🤛🏁#SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/lYsR39OWeN
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 9, 2021
And afterwards was celebrating another win.
Max Verstappen brought up a milestone day in Barcelona.
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th race for @redbullracing 🎈🥳 pic.twitter.com/2FyX0Jh56K
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 9, 2021
But also had time to wish his mother a happy day.
Happy #MothersDay ❤ pic.twitter.com/hIK4zTr7Pr
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 9, 2021
Carlos Sainz took team-mate Charles Leclerc back to school to learn some Spanish.
Welcome to the C² Classroom 👨🎓👨🎓
Today’s lesson is “Spanish to Survive”, an intensive course powered by our local hero @CarlosSainz55! Will @Charles_Leclerc be a good student? 😅🤔😂#essereFerrari 🔴 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/aHJhnKrGRs
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 9, 2021
And Lando Norris has also picked up some local lingo.
¡VAMOS!
— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 9, 2021
Boxing
A packed crowd watched Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez stop Billy Joe Saunders in Texas.
🏟 👌 #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/kCvo72N2R2
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 9, 2021
It was a tight fight before the stoppage came.
My score card at the stoppage pic.twitter.com/XHIyStrofO
— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) May 9, 2021
Tennis
The countdown is on.
50 days to go…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Zz90w0pUOx
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 9, 2021
When in Rome…
It was Mother’s Day outside of the UK.
Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ishV3tbtl
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 9, 2021
Athletics
The fastest man in history made time to celebrate with his mother.
Cricket
Stuart Broad celebrated a win.
Freya Davies made the most of a cricket-free afternoon.