Celebrating success and pondering poor pronunciation – Sunday’s sporting social

PA Sport Staff
·3 min read
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.

Football

Wayne Rooney basked in leading Derby to Championship survival… just!

Chelsea retained their title.

Commentators are struggling with Allan Saint-Maximin’s name.

Another away win for Man Utd’s men.

A post shared by Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood)

But their skipper was injured.

A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93)

While the women ended their campaign with a win.

Rio Ferdinand wants Edinson Cavani to stay in Manchester.

Man’s best friend.

Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez and Christian Eriksen celebrated Inter Milan’s Serie A title success.

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1)

A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8)

A win for Redknapp Jr.

A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp)

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton met Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann ahead of the race.

And afterwards was celebrating another win.

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Max Verstappen brought up a milestone day in Barcelona.

But also had time to wish his mother a happy day.

Carlos Sainz took team-mate Charles Leclerc back to school to learn some Spanish.

And Lando Norris has also picked up some local lingo.

Boxing

A packed crowd watched Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez stop Billy Joe Saunders in Texas.

It was a tight fight before the stoppage came.

Tennis

The countdown is on.

When in Rome…

A post shared by Heather Watson (@heatherwatson92)

It was Mother’s Day outside of the UK.

Athletics

The fastest man in history made time to celebrate with his mother.

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

Cricket

Stuart Broad celebrated a win.

A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad)

Freya Davies made the most of a cricket-free afternoon.

A post shared by Freya Davies (@freyaruth)

