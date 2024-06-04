‘Celebrating the Power of Tennis’: 2024 US Open tickets are on sale now

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Tickets for this year’s US Open are now available on their website.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Power of Tennis.” Graphic artist Chelsey Farris is behind the branding. The collection is composed of 16 uniquely designed tennis balls that showcase an element of tennis as a sport.

“Creating the theme art for the US Open is the type of project that fuels my love for design—not just for its scale, but for its significance to a diverse and passionate fanbase,” Farris said. “Developing an identity for ‘The Power of Tennis’ meant designing a theme that resonates uniquely with each fan—a tennis ball might represent an escape from reality, a fun pastime, a lifelong purpose, or a cherished childhood memory.”

The US Open will be held from Aug. 19 through Sept. 8 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

