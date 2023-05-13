Celebrating NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers
Take a look back at NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers in honor of NASCAR's 75th anniversary.
F1 has invaded Miami, and the stars have followed.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Dillon drops from 21st to 29th in the Cup Series standings.
The top three favorites are all from Hendrick Motorsports. HMS drivers have won the last two races at the track.
Perkins was able to climb from his car after the crash and walk to a waiting ambulance.
Larson's two-tire pit stop got him some track position, and he passed Joey Logano for the win.
