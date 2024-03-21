Celebrating our all-female broadcast on NBC Sports Boston
We're looking back on our all-female broadcast night during the Celtics vs. Pistons.
Celebrating our all-female broadcast on NBC Sports Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
We're looking back on our all-female broadcast night during the Celtics vs. Pistons.
Celebrating our all-female broadcast on NBC Sports Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Most NBA champions develop playoff scars before finally breaking through. What does that mean for a young OKC squad this year?
Boston has an eight-game lead over Milwaukee in the East.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Monty Williams’ fit as the Pistons head coach and where this year’s Celtics team ranks amongst the best teams in NBA history.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
Aaron Judge missed the past nine days of spring training while recovering from an abdominal injury.
The 32 team owners have some major decisions to mull over.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles at the start of free agency.
Jon Rahm says leaving behind PGA Tour traditions is ‘difficult.’
The Reds, Dodgers, Brewers, Padres and Tigers round out the top 10 of this year's young talent rankings.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
Evan Fournier was not happy after the Heat pulled off a 104-101 win on Saturday in Detroit.
Andrew Friedman reacted like the rest of us when he heard Shohei Ohtani's contract proposal.
Bryce Harper has missed four consecutive spring training games.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.