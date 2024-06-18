Celebrating community and team spirit at 13th annual Roanoke Valley Hokie Club football kickoff event

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The historic Hotel Roanoke welcomed Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry and a few players Monday evening, marking another exciting chapter in the community’s deep-rooted passion for Virginia Tech football.

This year’s gathering brought together devoted Hokies fans, alumni, and supporters for an evening filled with enthusiasm, anticipation, and camaraderie.

The festivities kicked off with a reception hour, offering guests the opportunity to mingle and connect with fellow Hokie enthusiasts.

“Our community in Roanoke and Blacksburg and Christiansburg and southwest Virginia, I mean, I don’t know if there’s a more faithful group, so it’s fantastic to come out and do this. I love it,” said head coach Brent Pry.

Many of those in support of the program made their way out, all with anticipation and excitement for the upcoming season.

Pry added, “You know, that’s who we are. It’s a two-way street. We can’t ask everybody to pack Lane Stadium and not give back and be out here and, you know, have some transparency and some genuineness and give these folks some real information and access to our guys and our staff.”

Beyond just a social event, the 13th Annual Roanoke Valley Hokie Club Football Kickoff Event at Hotel Roanoke was a celebration of community, spirit, and the long-lasting history of Virginia Tech football.

With each tour, Virginia Tech is able to reinforce the bonds of Hokie fans near and far and it’s something the program looks forward to each year.

