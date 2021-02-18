Celebrating Black History Month: Violet Palmer reflects on breaking barriers in officiating
Pac-12 Networks is proud to celebrate Black History Month as Violet Palmer, Coordinator of Pac-12 Women's Basketball Officiating, reflects on accomplishments from her remarkable officiating career. "From the first time I started officiating my first little kids game, I knew that I loved the sport of officiating and then I actually found out that I loved it even more than playing basketball," said Palmer as she gives thought to her initial impression on officiating.