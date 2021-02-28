Celebrating Black History Month: Cal's Burl Toler III on grandfather's legacy as the first African-American NFL official
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pac-12 Networks is proud to celebrate Black History Month with California football wide receivers coach Burl Toler III describing his grandfather, Burl Toler Sr.'s career as the first African-American official in the NFL. Toler III says that when people tell him what Toler Sr. meant to them, "I can't help but smile and appreciate the impact that my grandfather still has today."