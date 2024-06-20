Celebrating baseball, Juneteenth and the Negro Leagues

ST. LOUIS – This year’s Juneteenth for the STL Diamonds was full of celebration and history.

The team, which is part of the Cardinals RBI program, celebrated Juneteenth through baseball. It was the perfect time to celebrate, as just a few weeks ago, the MLB integrated Negro League stats and tomorrow the Cardinals and Giants play on the historic Rickwood Field.

“We are here to celebrate these boys and celebrate some Juneteenth,” STL Diamonds’ Sarah Avery told FOX 2.

Wednesday’s game was also played on the baseball hall of fame’s James “Cool Papa” Bell Field in north city. Before the game, players researched two Negro League players each, learning about the history that came before them.

“The coolest part is seeing their excitement,” Avery explained. “Being some brown boys in a minority low-income community, they are like, ‘Coach Sarah, look at this, did you see this?’”

One player on the team researched his own great-great uncle, who once played for the St. Louis Browns.

Telly Cornell plays third base for the Diamonds and said it’s amazing to see all the Negro League history.

“For them to do all that research, it’s nice,” Cornell said.

Avery hopes to take the team on a tour of Rickwood Field next year.

