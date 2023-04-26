Celebrating Aaron Rodgers’ 18-year career with the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is no longer the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. After 18 seasons, including 15 as the starter, Rodgers is headed to New York to continue his Hall of Fame career with the Jets.

Now is the right time to celebrate the career of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and one of the best players in Packers history:

— Winner of Super Bowl XLV, MVP of Super Bowl XLV. Led Packers to the franchise’s 13th title in his third season as a starter. Was razor sharp and threw three touchdown passes during a 31-25 win over Pittsburgh Steelers. Joined Bart Starr and Brett Favre as Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in Green Bay.

— Created franchise-record 559 total touchdowns over 252 career games (regular, postseason). Threw franchise-record 520 total touchdown passes and only 118 interceptions.

— Four-time NFL MVP (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021). Second-most MVPs all-time, trailing only Peyton Manning (five).

— Led the Packers to the playoffs 11 times. Reached five NFC title games.

— 10-time Pro Bowler, most all time in Packers history. Four-time first-team All-Pro and five-time All-Pro overall.

— Led the NFL in passer rating four times, all during MVP seasons. Set NFL record for passer rating in 2021 (122.5). Nearly broke own record in 2020 (121.5, second-best all-time).

— The Packers were 147-75-1 in games started by Rodgers in the regular season and 11-10 in the postseason. The Packers won 10 or more games started by Rodgers in a season 10 times.

— Sat forever in the green room waiting to be drafted in 2005 and eventually (and surprisingly) became Ted Thompson’s first ever draft pick at No. 24 overall. Rodgers is now the only remaining active player from the 2005 draft.

— Story of perseverance. Went to community college before transferring to Cal and becoming a first-round pick. Sat three years behind Brett Favre, became the starter in 2008 and won a Super Bowl in 2010.

Story continues

— NFL’s all-time leader in interception percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio. He is second all-time in passer rating.

–Threw 30 or more touchdown passes eight times, including three seasons with 40 or more. In all eight seasons, he threw fewer than 10 interceptions. In fact, he threw 10 or more interceptions just three times in 15 years as a starter.

— NFC North domination. The Packers were 24-5 against the Bears, 17-11-1 against the Vikings and 18-8 against the Lions in games started by Rodgers. He threw 64 touchdown passes and only 10 interceptions against the Bears, 57 touchdown passes and eight interceptions against the Vikings and 54 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions against the Lions. His record against the NFC North: 59-24-1, with 175 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions.

— The Packers won the NFC North eight times between 2008 and 2022.

— Posted a passer rating of 100.0 or better on first, second and third down, during the first, second, third and fourth quarters, on Sunday, Monday, Saturday and Thursday and in September, October, November, December, January and February as the Packers starter.

— Named to NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

— Threw four or more touchdown passes in a game 33 times. In 27 of the 33 games, he didn’t have an interception. Threw six touchdown passes in games against the Texans (2012) and Bears (2014) and five touchdown passes against the Bears (2011), Chiefs (2015) and Raiders (2019).

— Posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating in win over Raiders in 2019. Had a passer rating of 100.0 or better 120 times, including 55 games with a passer rating of 125.0 or better and 20 games with a passer rating of 140.0 or better. Overall, Rodgers had more games with a passer rating of 140.0 or better (20) than games with multiple interceptions (19).

— Threw for 400 or more yards nine times, including a career-high 480 yards during a win over Washington in 2013. His career-high in completions is 39, set during a win over the Bears in 2016. He completed 30 or more passes in a game 19 times.

— Signed five contracts with the Packers and collected over $300 million in career earnings from the team.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire