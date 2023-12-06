Celebrate the Texas Longhorns’ Big 12 championship with a special hardcover book

The Texas Longhorns are leaving the Big 12 the same way they came in: as champions. And now you can own a keepsake from the extraordinary season, which continues with the team reaching the College Football Playoff.

The American-Statesman is selling special reprints of Sunday’s Page 1A commemorating the Longhorns’ achievement as they get ready to join the SEC next season. Head to Texas Longhorns 2023 Big 12 Champions Front Page Wall Art – Pediment Publishing to order your copy of this ultimate collector’s item today.

You also can pick up a copy of the hardcover book “Texas Fight: The Big 12 Years” and Texas Beats Alabama by the Numbers wall art.

Texas won the very first Big 12 crown in 1996. Now, just before leaving next season for the SEC, the Longhorns have claimed the 2023 title with their 49-21 win over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It ended the longest drought between conference championships in team history.

Show your love for this special Texas team and get ready as the #3 Longhorns face the second-ranked Washington Huskies on New Year’s Day 2024 in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl. The Statesman will have its five Longhorns reporters and a team of visual journalists at the Sugar Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire