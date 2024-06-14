Celebrate OU softball winning NCAA-record fourth straight WCWS title with The Oklahoman’s new book

Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Round 2 of the 124th U.S. Open is underway.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
Conor McGregor's three-year layoff from the UFC is getting even longer.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
Business is booming for the WNBA.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley balked at the notion that he used interest from the Los Angeles Lakers to get a better deal in his current position.
Shannon, who was charged with rape and sexual battery, will now proceed with the pre-Draft process ahead of the NBA Draft on June 26.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.