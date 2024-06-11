Celebrate NBA and NHL draft nights with free-to-attend party at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah sports fans have had a lot of good reasons to be excited recently. Now, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) is inviting those fans to the Delta Center to celebrate the excitement with free-to-attend draft night parties for both the NBA and NHL.

During each event, held on Wednesday, June 26 for NBA and Friday, June 28 for NHL, fans can follow ESPN’s draft coverage live on the Delta Center’s center-hung scoreboard with thousands of other Utah fans. SEG will also provide “virtual access” to the Draft rooms and exclusive interviews with players and front office staff for the Utah Jazz and Utah’s NHL team.

Fans can also participate in several family-friendly activities, giveaways, and more throughout each night.

Utah Jazz and the NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz will be up for the NBA Draft Night on Wednesday, June 26. The four-hour event will last through the first round of the NBA draft.

Doors to the Delta Center will open at 5 p.m. with the first round expected to end around 9 p.m.

The Utah Jazz hold three picks in the NBA Draft, two of which are in the first round. The Jazz will hold the No. 10 and the No. 29 pick in the first round as well as the No. 32 overall pick in the second.

Utah Hockey and the NHL Draft

Utah’s newest professional sports team, the yet-to-be-named hockey club, will take part in its first-ever NHL Draft on Friday, June 28. Much like the Jazz Draft Night, the free in-person event for the NHL will last through the first round of the NHL Draft.

Doors to the Delta Center will open at 4 p.m. with the first round expected to end around 7 p.m.

Utah’s NHL team currently holds the most draft picks than any other team in the league. The team currently holds the No. 6 overall selection, which is its only pick in the first round. Utah Hockey also holds three picks in the second round, three in the third round, and six in later rounds.

