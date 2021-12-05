Celebrate Michigan football's historic Big Ten championship with a new Free Press book!

Michigan football fans will never forget the relentlessness of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, a pair of quarterback-seeking missiles.

Or the long runs and touchdowns by Hassan Haskins, a bruising tailback who also could high hurdle defenders. Or the game management skills of Cade McNamara, who was all about the W’s and not the stats.

To commemorate the Wolverines’ incredible season — their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and their initial berth in the College Football Playoff — the Detroit Free Press will craft a 160-page, full-color, hardcover collector’s book with fresh insights, dynamic storytelling and stunning photography. Relive all the drama, the personalities and the glory as the Wolverines captured their 43rd Big Ten title, still the most in conference history.

The cover of the Free Press' new commemorative book, "Maize & glory."

SATURDAY'S VICTORY: Michigan wins Big Ten title with 42-3 win over Iowa, College Football Playoff next

“Maize & Glory! The Epic Story of Michigan’s 2021 Return to the Top of the Big Ten” — of course! —won’t be finished until the Wolverines’ run in the College Football Playoff, but you can order your copy right now at a 25% discount. “Maize & Glory!” will sell for $45 (plus shipping and handling); through Dec. 31, you can order it for $33.75.

Besides Hutchinson, Ojabo, Haskins and McNamara, no True Blue fan could forget the quintet of 300-pound offensive linemen who restored a running attack like the days of yore. Or Mike Macdonald’s revamped unit that ranked among the country’s leaders in scoring defense, passing defense and total defense. Or the rollercoaster ride of Jim Harbaugh, a legend as a player who as a coach supposedly couldn’t win the big one, couldn’t compete with the Buckeyes and saw his salary cut in half.

Michigan spirit squad celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

[ Subscribe for even more great Wolverines coverage! ]

Together, these Wolverines produced one of the most memorable seasons in the storied history of the college football program with the most all-time victories. They shocked second-ranked Ohio State, 42-27, at the Big House. They dispatched rugged Iowa in the conference championship game at Indianapolis. They became only the third Big Ten team to earn a CFP berth. And their final chapter has yet to be written.

Story continues

“Maize & Glory!” will include behind-the-scenes stories from the Free Press’ awarding-winning writers, such as Mitch Albom, Michael Cohen, Rainer Sabin, Jeff Seidel and Shawn Windsor, and incredible pictures from photographers such as Kirthmon F. Dozier and Junfu Han.

The Free Press might change the cover image depending on the how the College Football Playoff turns out. No matter what happens in January, though, “Maize & Glory!” is a must for serious Wolverines fans. Order now for that deep discount at UM.ChampsBook.com.

Also, it’s a perfect holiday gift: No wrapping required! Just print a copy of the cover, place it in an envelope and put it in someone’s stocking. You’ll be a holiday hero. A conquering hero!

Gene Myers retired from the Free Press in late 2015 after 22½ years as sports editor. He is the editor for “Maize & Glory!” — as he has been for countless Free Press books over the decades, including “Mr. Tiger: The Legend of Al Kaline, Detroit’s Own,” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons,” “The Joe: Memories from the Heart of Hockeytown,” “Gordie: The Legend of Mr. Hockey,” “Mr. March: One Coach, 25 Years of Spartans Glory,” and “Mick McCabe’s Golden Yearbook: 50 Great Years of Michigan’s Best High School Players, Teams & Memories.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Celebrate Michigan football's historic Big Ten championship!