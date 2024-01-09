Celebrate Michigan football's historic 12th national championship with a special book offer!

One of college football's most historic programs added a bit more history on Monday night in Houston: A College Football Playoff national championship for Michigan football — the program's 12th.

But that's not it: A Big Ten championship three-peat — the Wolverines' first in three decades. One thousand victories — more than any other collegiate, professional or prep football team. Three straight berths in the College Football Playoff — a first for a Big Ten team. Three straight triumphs over That Team Down South — and Ryan Day. A 49-0 destruction at East Lansing — Michigan State’s most lopsided loss ever at Spartan Stadium. Rabid fans storming the field at the Big House — and at Maryland. A thrilling overtime triumph over Nick Saban and Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan vs. Everybody? More like Michigan beating Everybody!

To commemorate this incredible national championship by the Michigan Wolverines — and the three-year reign of dominance — the Detroit Free Press will publish a 208-page hardcover collector’s book. It will feature all the thrills and chills and chaos of a once-in-lifetime ride to glory and scores of color photographs — plus full coverage of the CFP title game in Houston and the celebration back home in Ann Arbor!

The cover of the Detroit Free Press' 208-page commemorative book about the Michigan Wolverines, "Maize & Grand!"

DISTANT REPLAY: What is Michigan football's banner tradition? Remembering the ritual's origin, history

“Maize & Grand!” will be finished soon, but you can order your copy right now at a 25% early-bird discount. “Maize & Grand!” will sell for $45 (plus shipping and handling), you can order it now for $33.75.

“Maize & Grand!” will include all the Wolverines who have become part of the U-M’s lore: Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Colston Loveland, Roman Wilson, Zak Zinter, Mike Sainristil, Will Johnson, Mason Graham and company.

Order “Maize & Grand!” now at Michigan.ChampsBook.com. It’s a must-have for all Wolverines fans. And if you need a (slightly late) holiday gift for a True Blue fan, order the book, stick the receipt in an envelope and know a memorable gift will arrive soon.

Also available are special reprints of Free Press pages after the Wolverines’ third straight victory over Ohio State, their 1,000th all-time victory the prior week and their victory over Washington in the CFP title game. Head to Michigan.FrontPagePoster.com for the OSU page, 1000.FrontPagePoster.com for the 1,000th page and head here for the 1A from Tuesday morning. The pages are available as prints or framed in multiple sizes.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Celebrate Michigan football's historic 12th national championship!