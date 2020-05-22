Celebrate Julian Edelman's birthday with this video of his best NFL passes

Julian Edelman is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but catching passes isn't his only talent.

The New England Patriots star also has a pretty good arm, and head coach Bill Belichick has let the veteran wideout use it on more than a few occasions.

Edelman is celebrating his 34th birthday Friday, and the Patriots celebrated with a slew of quality social media posts. One of the best was a highlight reel of every Edelman pass from his 10-year career, and there are some memorable throws.

Perhaps the most exciting play from the video above was Edelman's touchdown pass to Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola in the 2014 AFC Dvisional Round playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots overcame two 14-point deficits in that victory, which helped propel New England to a Super Bowl XLIX title a few weeks later.

With Tom Brady leaving the Patriots as a free agent this offseason, maybe Edelman will get a chance to attempt a few more passes in 2020. In Edelman's defense, he's completed five of six pass attempts from his regular season and playoff career.

