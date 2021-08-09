Celebrate gold medal wins from Team USA basketball with championship gear from Nike and BreakingT

Team USA men's and women's basketball both took home the gold medal after wins against France and Japan, respectively. (Photo by Meng Yongmin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Team USA men's and women's basketball are officially champions. Led by Dawn Staley on the women's side and Gregg Popovich on the men's, both took home the gold medal after wins against Japan and France, respectively, in the final days of the Tokyo Games.

This marks a record seventh consecutive gold medal for the ladies, and a fifth and final one for veterans Sue Bird and (maybe?) Diana Taurasi. Either way, it's an achievement worth celebrating from now until the Paris Games in 2024.

Following the women's victory, Nike dropped an epic commercial commemorating their accomplishments.

"The greatest dynasty ever," the narrator says after images and clips of past and present members of Team USA splash across the screen.

The Swoosh also dropped shirts for fans of both the women's and men's team and we linked them below to pre-order. BreakingT also unveiled a shirt of their own, in addition to a tee with the final medal count from Team USA.

Check out the bestsellers below and shop all Team USA gear at both Nike and BreakingT.