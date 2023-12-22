How to celebrate Christmas like the Kelce brothers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, meets with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, right, after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs in an NFL football game on Nov. 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. | Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

NFL fans are in for a Kelce family Christmas this year with both Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce playing on Christmas Day.

And if two games featuring the Kelce brothers in action isn’t enough for you, here’s how you can inject more of the Kelce family into the rest of your Christmas festivities after their games end.

When do Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce play on Christmas?

The first step in celebrating Christmas with football’s favorite brothers is to watch both of their games. Unfortunately, they won’t be playing against each other.

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off the NFL’s slate of Christmas games with their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon as the “NFL Nickmas Game” and include commentary from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello and Raphael and virtual slime cannons, according to CBS Sports.

The ninja turtles won’t be the only celebrities in attendance. Taylor Swift will be there for the Chiefs’ Christmas game to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Page Six reported, noting that the singer also plans to be in attendance on New Year’s Eve.

After the Chiefs game wraps up, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the New York Giants in the league’s second of three Christmas games at 2:30 p.m. MST on Fox.

Listen to Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s duet on ‘A Philly Specials Christmas’

If you thought the Kelce brothers were only talented on the football field, you’re wrong.

The brothers also have skills in the recording booth. Earlier this month, Jason Kelce released his second “A Philly Specials Christmas” album with teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Consider adding the album to the Christmas playlist that will be playing in the background as you participate in all of your favorite Christmas festivities. You can find it on Apple music and Spotify.

The album includes “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a duet between Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. The album and its deluxe version held the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the Billboard Vinyl Charts, only behind Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” according to Rolling Stone.

The Philly Specials didn’t stop the Christmas fun there. They also released an eight-minute animated Christmas special on YouTube featuring all of the new album’s songs, several Philadelphia Eagles references and the album’s guest artists, Patti Labelle and Travis Kelce.

What are the Kelce brothers’ favorite Christmas movies?

While the Kelce brothers don’t have their own full-length Christmas film, fans can watch the brothers’ favorite Christmas movies instead.

The brothers discussed their favorite Christmas movies on Wednesday’s episode of their “New Heights” podcast and shared their love of “A Christmas Story,” noting that it reminds them of their Cleveland upbringing.

“‘(A) Christmas Story’ hits home,” Travis Kelce said. “That’s the one that gives me the feels because it’s filmed in Cleveland. Tower City — as a kid I remember going down that slide. I remember just like going into the mall area. On top of that, just like the scene of like the outside reminds me of a Cleveland Christmasy, like snowy Christmas. I just get the feels from that one.”

Jason Kelce agreed with his brother about “A Christmas Story,” but the father of three young daughters also raved about Netflix’s “Klaus,” calling it a “fantastic Christmas movie.”

As comedy lovers, the brothers share a mutual love of “Elf” and “Four Christmases.”

“I probably put ‘Elf’ above ‘Four Christmases,’ but I’m such a Vince Vaughn guy that I’ll watch ‘Four Christmases’ any day of the week,” Jason Kelce said.

The brothers also gave honorable mentions to:

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“Home Alone.”

If you need a little more football in your day, watch the Amazon Prime documentary “Kelce,” which gives a behind the scenes look at what was supposed to be Jason Kelce’s last season and ended with a Super Bowl matchup against his brother earlier this year.

How to make Donna Kelce’s famous chocolate chip cookies

Cookies are a staple of Christmas traditions for families everywhere, and the Kelces are no exception.

Donna Kelce will be selling her famous chocolate chip cookies — which she brought her sons while they were being interviewed for the Super Bowl’s Opening Night media event — at both the Eagles’ and Chiefs’ Christmas games, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Mama Kelce” has partnered with Aramark Sports and Entertainment, which is the food and beverage provider for both the Eagles and Chiefs, to make and sell the cookies. All proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City.

She will be at the Eagles’ Lincoln Field to cheer on her eldest son and may stop by the cookie stands, she told People.

Fortunately for the millions of fans who won’t be at either the Eagles or Chiefs’ games Monday, Donna Kelce shared the recipe with the “Today” show in October, so you can make your own at home.

The recipe features cinnamon and Ghirardelli milk chocolate and white chocolate chips.