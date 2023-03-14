Ceiling and floor for each Big 12 team in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is officially upon us as the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday afternoon.

Seven Big 12 Conference schools are featured in this season’s field, including four teams as top three seeds. The 70% mark of programs who qualified for the tournament is among the highest for any conference in the entire nation.

The last three national championship games have all featured a Big 12 program. Kansas (2022) and Baylor (2021) won it all, while Texas Tech (2019) finished second.

Kansas earned a No. 1 seed after winning the Big 12 regular season crown. The Jayhawks are in a great position to defend their national title led by a trio of excellent guards.

Texas sits as a No. 2 seed coming off a Big 12 tournament title run. Baylor and Kansas State both got slotted as a No. 3 seed, while TCU (No. 6), Iowa State (No. 6) and West Virginia (No. 9) round out the field.

The Big 12 has been the most competive league in college basketball this year. The battle-tested programs are ready to compete for a national title in the coming weeks.

Here is a look at each Big 12 school’s ceiling and floor entering March Madness.

Baylor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Floor: Round of 32

Ceiling: Final Four

Iowa State

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Floor: Round of 64

Ceiling: Sweet 16

Kansas

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Floor: Sweet 16

Ceiling: National Championship

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Floor: Round of 32

Ceiling: Final Four

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Floor: Round of 32

Ceiling: Elite Eight

Texas

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Floor: Round of 32

Ceiling: Final Four

West Virginia

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Floor: Round of 64

Ceiling: Round of 32

