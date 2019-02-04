CeeLo Green Calls Out Super Bowl Boycotters: 'F*ck These So-Called Protesters' CeeLo Green took to Twitter to congratulate Big Boi on his Super Bowl halftime performance. However, he also told the rapper to disregard those protesting.

The Super Bowl halftime show has historically been a coveted performance slot for musicians across genres. This year, however, controversy has tainted the show's appeal. Many performers turned down the opportunity to perform, including Cardi B, Rihanna, and Pink.

In 2016, former 49er's quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. However, after the NFL shunned Kaepernick, everything the league does is viewed through a contentious lens, and that includes the halftime show.

.@BigBoi yo big we riding wit you fam DO THAT SHIT! Fuck these so called protesters you just got 100m worth of press. I’ll kill for you. #wedf #DFTODEATH — CeeLo Green (@CeeLoGreen) February 4, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the end, Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi took the stage during halftime, and following their performance, CeeLo Green made a point to congratulate Big Boi, and throw shade at protestors in the process. "Yo big we riding wit you fam DO THAT SHIT! Fuck these so called protesters you just got 100m worth of press. I’ll kill for you," the artist wrote on Twitter. His comment about people boycotting the NFL didn't go unnoticed.

Related links:



























































More from Complex

Story continues



