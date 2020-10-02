CeeDee vs Everybody: Rookie WRs putting in work

September is over and three weeks of NFL action have come and gone. With that in mind it’s time for another look at the 2020 wide receiver rookie class and where CeeDee Lamb, the newest Dallas Cowboy to don the honored No. 88 jersey. ranks among his peers.

To date, it appears to be a three-man race for top of the league’s freshman class. Fellow first-rounders Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings continue to impress.

On Sunday afternoon, Jefferson burst into the national consciousness like the Kool-Aid man with one of the best games by a receiver all season, catching seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Without further adieu, the rookie wide receiver tracker:

Jeudy is getting a ton of volume, but has not been incredibly efficient. Given the surrounding talent that he has in Denver, that’s likely not his fault. He’s lost both his starting quarterback in Drew Lock as well as his wide receiver running mate in Courtland Sutton. He did haul in his first career touchdown on Thursday Night football, and from Brett Rypien, no less!

Jefferson’s had just five catches for 70 yards entering Sunday before his offensive explosion, which was his first start of the season. The Vikings offense was inept prior to that contest, so he has a chance to be featured.

Lamb’s play level has consistently been strong even though he’s yet to reach the end zone. He has a 100-yard performance, but the other two games he averaged just over 60 yards. His performance in Week 3 was stunted by a punt return that unofficially knocked him out of the game, as he was not on the field for the team’s last ditch effort. In

the comeback win against Atlanta, Lamb proved the moment won’t be too big for him, making a series of clutch catches that helped fuel the comeback.

In recent years, the wide receiver position has been one where the right rookies can step in right away and make an impact. Thus far, it appears Lamb is among the best of the recent additions to the league.





