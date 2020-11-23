CeeDee Lamb's biggest plays vs. the Vikings | Week 11
Watch the best plays from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in his Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the best plays from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in his Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins trailed the Broncos in the fourth quarter.
By trading JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers open up salary cap space to come to terms on a free-agent deal with Marc Gasol.
The Ravens head coach wasn't interested in exchanging pleasantries with his Titans counterpart after the overtime loss.
The Knicks have emerged as potential trade partners with the Lakers for JaVale McGee, as Los Angeles continues to try and free up cap space to sign free agent center Marc Gasol, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed Sunday.
The vaunted Colts defense came through when it mattered on Sunday.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.
Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-main event between flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Jennifer Maia from Saturday's event at the Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Related Video > Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Knicks have agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves that deals center Ed Davis for big man Omari Spellman, shooting guard Jacob Evans and a future second-round NBA Draft pick, according to a report Sunday evening by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
An awful upset.
Amazingly, a game between two 3-7 teams on Thanksgiving has playoff implications.
A wild contest at Lucas Oil Stadium ended with the Indianapolis Colts completing their comeback and stunning the Green Bay Packers in overtime. Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled on the Packers' first possession of the extra period, setting up a ...
The Kings are on the brink of losing three players in the span of an hour.