Associated Press

When Tom Brady runs out from the tunnel, screaming “Let’s Go!” and leading the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers onto the field Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, a full stadium will greet players for the first time since COVID-19 upended the world and changed the way sports were viewed. The NFL kicks off its biggest season — teams are playing a 17-game schedule — in front of packed crowds as the league follows the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA and others in opening its doors with no capacity limitations. The U.S. death toll stands at more than 650,000, with one major forecast model projecting it will top 750,000 by Dec. 1 — deep into the NFL season.