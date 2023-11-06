CeeDee Lamb's best catches from 191-yard game Week 9
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's best catches from a 191-yard game in the Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
A first-round MLS draft pick and former software engineer, Aubrey isn't your typical NFL rookie at 28 years old.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
The Eagles are fighting to remain the only 1-loss team in the NFL.
Because of a confluence of injuries and postseason considerations, Sunday will mark only the second NFL game featuring both Prescott and Hurts.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down five things that matter for fantasy football and five more that fantasy managers should not worry about.
