CeeDee Lamb's 14-yard TD run gives Cowboys 7-0 lead

Ever since CeeDee Lamb went public with his request for more chances, the Cowboys have given it to him.

In the three games before Sunday, Lamb had at least 100 yards receiving yards in each game with a combined 30 receptions for 466 yards and two touchdowns. He made a one-handed catch for a 30-yard gain on Dallas' first possession Sunday.

But Lamb scored the game's first touchdown on a run, his second career rushing touchdown.

He ran it in on a jet sweep from 14 yards out.

The Cowboys lead 7-0, and should have more.

They had a first-and-goal from the Giants 4 on their first first drive but couldn't get in with Tony Pollard stopped short on fourth-and-one.

The Cowboys have 118 yards, with Lamb catching four passes for 42 yards.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is questionable to return with a knee injury. The Giants already had right tackle Evan Neal inactive.