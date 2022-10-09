CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard officially active for Cowboys-Rams

While Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard were questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams, reports indicated both players would be available to play.

That has now been confirmed, as Lamb and Pollard are both active for Week Five.

Lamb was listed as questionable with a hip injury and Pollard was questionable with an illness.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest), nose tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), receiver Jalen Tolbert, cornerback Nahshon Wright, linebacker Devin Harper, and safety Markquese Bell.

On the other side, cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), safety Taylor Rapp (ribs), center Brian Allen (knee), and receiver Lance McCutcheon are inactive for the Rams.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Rams is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

