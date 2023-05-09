Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says there’s no limit to what the Dallas offense can do this season.

Lamb was the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Dallas last year, but he says the addition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks is only going to make the passing game more explosive.

“Can’t really put a ceiling on us,” Lamb said, via DallasCowboys.com. “As you can tell, we can score from anywhere, quite honestly. We just have to put it together.”

Cooks is heading into his 10th NFL season and Lamb is heading into his fourth. Lamb says having a more experienced teammate around during the offseason has been helpful.

“Honestly if I have any questions, the first moment he stepped in, he said to ask and be open with him. Out of all the guys I’ve had ahead of me, I always pick their brain. That’s one thing I’m good at,” Lamb said. “In a situation like this, he can still run, he can still move, he’s very explosive. It’s good to have him a part of this team. [Cooks brings] excitement, speed. And of course that veteran leadership, you can’t have too much of it.”

After a mediocre season for the Cowboys’ offense in 2022, the hope is that a healthy Dak Prescott throwing to Lamb and Cooks will raise the roof in 2023.

CeeDee Lamb: Can’t put a ceiling on the Cowboys’ offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk