CeeDee Lamb solidifies WR1 claim, earns Cowboys player of the game

There were a couple of individuals who deserved recognition for their performances in Dallas’ 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Quarterback Cooper Rush was efficient once again and when the Cowboys had to put together scoring drives, he did an excellent job doing so. Kicker Brett Maher was 4-for-4 on field goals and has continued his early season success, looking like a completely different guy this go around. Corner Trevon Diggs was fantastic, recording his second interception of the season along with a couple athletic pass break-ups.

However, the player of the game was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Over the last six quarters Lamb is proving he can be that alpha receiver the Cowboys expected him to be coming into the season. He finished the game with six receptions for 97 yards and a score. He averaged 16.2 yards per catch and most importantly didn’t have any drops.

CeeDee Lamb with his second TD in as many games Cowboys 22, Commanders 10 pic.twitter.com/ua7LCYrN64 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 2, 2022

Lamb had some impressive moments in this game starting with the Cowboys third drive of the game.

He had three consecutive catches (23, 16, 17) for 56 yards that put the Cowboys in position to extend their early lead to 6 to 0. That makes two consecutive games where Lamb has taken over a drive and helped lead his team on a scoring drive.

After trading field goals in the third quarter Lamb put the game out of reach on the first play of the fourth, when he worked himself open with an impressive corner post route for a touchdown. The Cowboys will continue to lean on Lamb more and more and if he can continue to produce like he has the last two games he will erase any doubt that he can carry on the tradition of number one receivers that have dawned the No. 88 for the Cowboys.

Story continues

List

Twitter reacts: New name, uniforms and logo but same results, Cowboys win 25-10 over Washington

List

10 takeaways include Cooper Rush, defense making Cowboys history in Week 4

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire