CeeDee Lamb skips voluntary workouts amid contract talks

Voluntary workouts got underway for the Dallas Cowboys Monday at The Star in Frisco, but reports say wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was not in attendance.

Lamb wants a new long-term deal and that deal is not done.

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown while defended by Duke Riley #45 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Cowboys wideout is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make a fully-guaranteed $17.99 million from his fifth-year option.

Lamb is not required to be in attendance until minicam in June, although he has been a regular for offseason work.

The three-time Pro Bowler set team records in receptions with 135 and yards with 1,749 in 2023.

The Cowboys have expressed interest to sign CeeDee to an extension, but the talks reportedly have not gone any further.

When that deal is completed he is expected to become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.