CeeDee Lamb sets up Cowboys TD with great catch

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Giants know what a helmet catch can do for a team.

They felt the other side, kind of, on Thanksgiving as CeeDee Lamb made a beautiful catch with a little help from his headgear.

The touchdown went to Dalton Schultz, his second of the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

