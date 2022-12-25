CeeDee Lamb scores again to draw the Cowboys back even with Eagles
CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 103 yards in the first half. He didn’t have any in the second half until 5:49 remained.
Lamb’s 7-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott has knotted things at 34-34.
It was Lamb’s second touchdown catch of the day, giving him nine catches for 110 yards.
T.Y. Hilton, making his Dallas debut, had the key play in the drive with a 52-yard catch. Hilton initially bobbled the ball before hauling it in.
Prescott is 24-of-30 for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
CeeDee Lamb scores again to draw the Cowboys back even with Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk