CeeDee Lamb says he's not worried about his contract, letting his agent handle it

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is heading into the fourth season of his rookie contract, a time when many players are seeking extensions. Lamb says he's not overly concerned about that.

Lamb said he delegated contract discussions to his agent, and he's focused solely on getting ready to play this season.

“I told him he has full range. I just want the best of the best as far as the best for me and make sure everything is right. And when it’s right, just come let me know something. Other than that, I’m just going to keep working, keep building this bond with my guys, and when the time comes in September, we’re trying to start it off right.”

Lamb's production has increased in each of his three NFL seasons, and he has established himself as one of the Cowboys' most valuable players, with more than twice as many receiving yards as any other player on the team last year. Eventually, he's going to cash in on the value he provides, but he doesn't sound like he's in a big hurry for that.