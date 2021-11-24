The door remains open for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to play on Thanksgiving.

Lamb was a limited participant in Cowboys practice on Wednesday, which moved him into the final stage of the league’s concussion protocol. If cleared by an independent neurologist, Lamb will have a green light to play against the Raiders despite picking up the concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Lamb is officially listed as questionable and he’s the only player with an injury designation on the final injury report of the week. That means left tackle Tyron Smith is on track to make his return to the lineup after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

Having both players back should be a plus for the Cowboys offense as it tries to bounce back from a bad outing in Kansas City, but they will remain without wide receiver Amari Cooper as he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

CeeDee Lamb questionable, no injury designation for Tyron Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk