CeeDee Lamb will “probably” do some light field work Tuesday

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb doesn’t have much time to clear the concussion protocol before Thursday’s game against the Raiders, but he is making progress in his recovery.

Monday brought some positive news about his condition and head coach Mike McCarthy delivered some more at his Tuesday press conference. McCarthy said that he thinks Lamb will be able to get on the practice field later in the day.

“He’s in the meetings. He’ll probably get to the point where he can do some light field work today,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

If Lamb does do some work, he’ll have a shot at taking the final steps through the protocol in time to play on Thanksgiving. With Amari Cooper out again, that would be a plus for the Cowboys offense.

