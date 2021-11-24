Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is holding out hope that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play against the Raiders on Thursday.

Lamb has progressed through several stages of the protocol and McCarthy said that he will participate in Wednesday’s practice. Assuming he gets through the workout with no issues, Lamb will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play on Thanksgiving.

“I don’t know if we’ll have that finalized here or if it will be tomorrow. I can’t get you the exact timeline. . . . He hasn’t missed a step on a short week. Just as we discussed on Monday, if he’s able to keep progressing through, we see him as available for the game,” McCarthy said, via Mark Lane of WFAA.

McCarthy said that left tackle Tyron Smith is set for another full practice on Wednesday and is on track to return after missing three weeks with an ankle injury.

CeeDee Lamb to practice Wednesday, Cowboys hopeful for clearance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk