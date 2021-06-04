CeeDee Lamb: Get your popcorn ready for my second season

CeeDee Lamb wears the No. 88 made famous in Dallas by Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant, but he’s channelling another former Cowboys wideout ahead of his second season.

Lamb is wearing a bracelet adorned with a phrase made famous by Terrell Owens as he goes through the team’s offseason program. That phrase is “get your popcorn ready” and Lamb sees it as a fitting theme for what he says will be a big jump forward in his second NFL season.

“I feel like the jump is definitely there,” Lamb said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s all in the future to gauge it. I am excited about the future. I can’t wait for the season.”

Lamb set a Cowboys rookie record with 74 catches last season. Those grabs went for 935 yards and five touchdowns, which makes for a good jumping off point for what Lamb and the Cowboys hope will be a full season playing with Dak Prescott.

