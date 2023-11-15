CeeDee Lamb is the NFC offensive player of the week

CeeDee Lamb thinks he's the best receiver in the NFL and the Cowboys wideout has done his best to illustrate that in recent weeks.

Lamb has posted three straight games with at least 10 catches and at least 150 receiving yards. The last of those games was last Sunday against the Giants and Lamb had 11 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown to help pace the Cowboys to a 49-17 win.

That wasn't the end of Lamb's contributions, however. He also opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run and the NFL recognized his efforts by naming him the NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

It's the first time Lamb has ever received the honor and he's the first Cowboys receiver to do so since Amari Cooper did it twice in 2018.