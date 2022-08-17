Receiver CeeDee Lamb is wearing sweats on the sideline as the Cowboys hold a joint practice against the Chargers.

Lamb is sitting out the practice with a foot issue, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The issue is “not considered serious,” per Gehlken, as it is not structural.

Lamb is not wearing a walking boot and was seen walking normally.

The Cowboys need him, having traded Amari Cooper to the Browns in the offseason, and with Michael Gallup and James Washington currently out with injuries. Washington underwent foot surgery Aug. 2, which could keep him out up to 10 weeks, while Gallup is expected to miss the early part of the season while working his way back from a torn ACL last January.

Lamb led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season but became the unquestioned No. 1 receiver when the Cowboys traded Cooper.

CeeDee Lamb missing joint practice with foot issue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk