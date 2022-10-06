CeeDee Lamb misses practice with groin issue but says he’s fine

The Cowboys added receiver CeeDee Lamb to the practice report Thursday. They list him with a hip injury, but Lamb downplayed his presence on the report.

He said his GPS numbers were too high for this week.

“I’m fine. I’m good,” he said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I don’t want to scare nobody.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb) remained out of practice. He has yet to return after undergoing surgery Sept. 12.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin) and tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) were upgraded to limited participants after sitting out Wednesday.

Safety Donovan Wilson (ankle) and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder) remained limited.

