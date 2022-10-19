CeeDee Lamb limited in Wednesday’s practice; Dak Prescott full participant

The Cowboys added receiver CeeDee Lamb to the practice report with a hip injury last Friday. He did not practice that day but played 62 of 67 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles despite having a questionable designation.

Lamb remained on the report Wednesday with the same injury and was limited.

He was the only player on the Cowboys’ report not to have a full practice.

It marked Dak Prescott‘s first full practice since injuring his thumb in the season opener. Prescott is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Lions.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (shoulder), defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (wrist), linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles), offensive tackle Jason Peters (chest) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) also were full participants.

