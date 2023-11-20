CeeDee Lamb would have been limited if Cowboys practiced Monday

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb landed on the team's first injury report of the week.

The Cowboys did not hold a practice because they will be hosting the Commanders on Thursday afternoon, but they estimated that Lamb would have been limited if they had their usual session. An ankle injury is listed as the reason why he would not have fully participated.

Lamb had six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown in the 33-10 win over the Panthers.

Right tackle Terence Steele (ankle) also would have been limited while tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle), defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring), and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) were listed as full participants. Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (back) would have been out of practice.