CeeDee Lamb limited after ankle injury at practice, Dak Prescott still trending to play

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered an ankle injury in practice on Wednesday and is limited in practice today.

But the Cowboys have better news on the injury front with quarterback Dak Prescott still trending to play on Sunday against the Broncos. Coach Mike McCarthy reiterated today what he said on Monday, which is that Prescott’s Thursday status will be full practice, and the expectation is that he will play on Sunday.

Prescott likely won’t have left tackle Tyron Smith blocking for him. McCarthy said it will be tough for Smith to play this week because of his ankle injury, but that he doesn’t expect Smith to miss much time beyond Sunday.

McCarthy also mentioned that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is looking good in his rehab from a foot injury, but there’s no word on when Lawrence will be off injured reserve and back on the field.

