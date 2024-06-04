CeeDee Lamb likely first domino to fall in Cowboys extension quandry

And just like that the Cowboys are on the clock. Up until now, the Cowboys didn’t appear to be sweating their upcoming contract extensions. Their “hakuna matata” mentality was frustrating fans and dominating sports talk. CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons were all cornerstone pieces in Dallas but without new contracts they ran the risk of spending their best years elsewhere.

Since Lamb and Prescott both become free agents after the 2024 season, their situations have been the most pressing, yet progress appeared elusive. Indications were Lamb’s side wanted to wait until the dust settled on some other prominent receiver extensions before they would go to the table. With top WRs like Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Justin Jefferson all inking new deals as of late, the stage has now been set for Lamb to get something done.

I'm told talks between the #Cowboys and WR Cee Dee Lamb are expected to "speed up"–beyond its previous pace– since "there's at least a number" with the announcement of #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's record-setting non-quarterback contract extension today, per source. pic.twitter.com/89A4iTHzEv — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 3, 2024

Jefferson, widely regarded as the top WR in the NFL, set an NFL record for largest average annual value (AAV) given to a non-quarterback. He put a top on the WR market and set the parameters of a new deal for Lamb in Dallas. Jamar Chase could reset the market again when he inevitably re-signs with Cincinnati, but for the most part, Lamb sees he can now expect something in $32-$34 million AAV range. Philadelphia’s Brown has an AAV of $32 million (No. 2 AAV WR in the NFL) likely marks the floor while Jefferson’s $35 million marks the ceiling.

The WR market now offers a clear picture for the Cowboys and Lamb to follow. He’s now likely the first domino to fall for the Cowboys as he leads off what would be a chain reaction of extensions for the Cowboys. The Cowboys have cap space following the June 1 cap space relief, making the timing just about perfect.

Prescott, in no particular rush to re-sign, has tremendous leverage with his no-trade/no-franchise stipulations on his current deal. They’ve played chicken with Prescott before and probably don’t want to do it again. Locking in Lamb gives the Cowboys a selling point and a financial forecast to work with in the Prescott negotiations.

Letting Prescott play out the 2024 season on his current deal is essentially the same as letting him walk in free agency next March. In that situation there would be no reason for him not to test the market and no way for the Cowboys to stop it. His departure would signal a rebuild in Dallas that could last years. It’s a worst-case scenario even Prescott critics should want to avoid.

Dropping the Lamb domino is a big step in preventing that ugly scenario from happening, and that Lamb domino was never going to drop until the WR market was set. Jefferson’s deal does that, definitively, paving the way for big moves in Dallas.

