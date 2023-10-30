CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown power Week 8 wins with impressive performances | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss huge games from the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and the Eagles’ A.J. Brown and ask whether Brown is the MVP front runner right now. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: I felt like the Cowboys, honestly, were coming out making a bit of a statement of, hey, y'all want to talk about the Eagles every single day. We're here too, and fairly so, like, they are here.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah. I thought this was a game that the Cowboys were going to look ahead, because next week is Cowboys at Eagles, which is an awesome game, by the way. This could be really, really fun. And I thought it's human nature, we got the Eagles next week, we're going to beat the Rams, whatever. I thought they're going to struggle a little bit.

Nu-uh. Just blew the doors off the Rams right away and this was easily the best game of the season for that offense. I believe Dak ended up with 304 yards for a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb goes off in this game. I mean, he was just great.

We've been waiting for the Cowboys offense to catch up to his defense. Defense has been fantastic most of year, except against San Francisco. Special teams have been solid, they made some big plays today. It's been the offense that's dragging the Cowboys down and all the questions about Mike McCarthy, and his play calling, and all this.

Well, this Cowboys offense is going to show up like this the rest of the year. And like we've talked about here on Sunday nights before, the way the NFL is set up now is the first month, month and a 1/2, you're just kind of figuring out who you are. What are we going to be? We're adjusting, whatever.

It's almost like a second preseason for them. And now, though, this is a Cowboys offense we're going to see the rest of the year. Yeah, it changes.

I sat here after the loss to the Niners and said, nah, this ain't a Super Bowl contender. Well, if the offense plays like this, if they go into Philly next week and they put up 35 points on that defense, sure. My mind could be changed.

JASON FITZ: AJ Brown and CeeDee Lamb showed us today that when you have that guy as a wide receiver, the Eagles get a big 38-31 win. But AJ Brown was absolutely uncoverable in this. And even when they thought they had him covered, because everybody's so cautious and trying not to interfere or hold or do all these things, you just watch AJ Brown reach over people and just, boop, I got the ball.

It's a marvel to watch. I love every second of it. I don't know what I would do if I was a defensive player. I don't know how you stop any of this.

FRANK SCHWAB: I don't either. And by the way, I know that when I was gushing about Tyreek Hill and MVP, there were some Eagles fans saying, he ain't even the best receiver of football right now. Have you seen our guy? Have you seen number 11? Because he's got, I believe, six straight--

He's got 6 straight 125-yard games, I believe, NFL record he set today. He's been great and he turned his game around. I mean, the Eagles were the team that's looking ahead, I thought. They went in, I thought, like, OK, you messed around with the Commanders once, you barely beat them.

You're not going to do that again, and they did. The Commanders had every reason to win this game. The Eagles fumbled twice inside the 10 yard line and their defense was kind of shredded by Sam Howell at times. I mean, they put up a lot of yards in this game, but AJ Brown just wouldn't let him lose. He's that dude right now.

JASON FITZ: It's a different group, or position group, or different player that seems to step up every week. That's kind of where I am with the Eagles. There's a lot of doubt from a lot of people because it hasn't looked as easy as it did last year. But it just feels like every single week they're finding a new way to just say, nope.

No, you can't stop this. Well, you can't stop this. One week it's, I can't stop the interior of their defensive line.

The next week it's, I can't do anything about AJ Brown. I got to give him credit because it just feels like a different person or group every week says, nope, we're going to pull it up by the bootstraps. I will be the reason that we win this football game.