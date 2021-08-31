CeeDee Lamb highlights 2020 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlights from the 2020 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlights from the 2020 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Chicago Bears have released cornerback Desmond Trufant as part of the roster cut down.
In light of Tuesday's news that the New England Patriots were cutting Cam Newton, former vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli said on NFL Network Tuesday that has the "right stuff" to be a very good player.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has finally decided to state the obvious — Jalen Hurts is Philadelphia’s QB1. “Jalen knows nobody else got any reps with the 1’s so you could really argue that we named our starter a while ago,” Sirianni said Tuesday, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Jalen’s our starter. I [more]
The Buccaneers return all 22 starters, so they had little room for newcomers. In its initial 53-player roster, Tampa Bay kept only 10 newcomers. Six of seven draft choices made the team, with only seventh-round selection Chris Wilcox getting cut. Kicker Jose Borregales, who handled the kicking duties in the preseason finale at Houston with [more]
The Green Bay Packers initial 53-man roster to start the 2021 season is here.
Bears RB Tarik Cohen will start the 2021 season on the reserve/PUP list, which means he will miss at least the first 6 games of the season.
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.
Asante Samuel clearly has his issues with Bill Belichick.
The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well. Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the Patriots. Hoyer has been with [more]
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
Here's a look at five potential destinations for Cam Newton after he was released by the Patriots on Tuesday.
It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]
Cam Newton has been cut and Mac Jones is the Patriots' new starting QB, according to Jim McBride. Here's the best reaction from Twitter to the news.
The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City. Take the offensive line, for example. The unit had been dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl fiasco, forcing general manager Brett Veach to tear it down and start all over.
The Patriots released QB Cam Newton Tuesday morning and named rookie Mac Jones their starter, our insider Phil Perry has confirmed.
The bubble has not burst for receiver Jalen Hurd. Yet. Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 2019 third-round receiver has made the initial 53-man roster for 2021. Hurd, injured through his first two NFL seasons, has yet to play in a regular-season game. There had been significant speculation as to whether the [more]
The Browns have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. All eight of the team’s draft picks have made it through the cut and all seven 2020 picks also remain on the active roster. There are 22 players back on offense from last season, but 12 new defensive players make it clear where [more]
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly cut two former New England Patriots players as NFL teams trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
There weren't many major surprises from the Rams on Tuesday, but these players looked like they could've made the 53-man roster.