CeeDee Lamb is going to the Pro Bowl

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is headed to the Super Bowl and that means he won’t be taking part in the Pro Bowl this week.

CeeDee Lamb will be taking his place. The Cowboys announced on Monday that the wideout has been added to the NFC roster as Kupp’s replacement.

Lamb had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns for the NFC East champs this season. It’s the first time that the 2020 first-round pick has been selected for the Pro Bowl.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, guard Zack Martin, tackle Tyron Smith, linebacker Micah Parsons, and punter Bryan Anger will also represent the Cowboys in Las Vegas this week.

