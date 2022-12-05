CeeDee Lamb goes for ride on Colt, winds up in end zone
No surprise to see a Cowboy riding a Colt.
Don’t usually expect it on a football field.
CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys caught a pass from Dak Prescott on Sunday.
Rodney McLeod Jr. attempted to tackle the talented wideout.
However, he pulled him down … on top of him.
Lamb kept going and wound up running into the end zone for a Dallas TD.
