CeeDee Lamb’s gloves make Hall of Fame after record-setting performance vs Giants

CeeDee Lamb’s hands have been on an unprecedented hot streak. So hot, in fact, that the gloves he wore while setting an NFL record last Sunday have made their way to Canton for a special display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With an 11-catch, 151-yard performance in Week 10 versus the Giants, the Cowboys wide receiver became the first player in league history to log double-digit receptions and 150-plus receiving yards in three consecutive games. He had previously tallied 12 catches for 158 yards in Week 8 against the Rams and 11 catches for 191 yards in the very next contest against the Eagles.

Now his gloves and towel from the record-setting 49-17 win are on display in the Hall’s “Pro Football Today” gallery.

🗣️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame CeeDee Lamb's gloves and towel from this past week's game against the Giants, when he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions and 150 yards receiving in three straight games. Story: https://t.co/vehoUWg7a2 pic.twitter.com/8EnEG7oJGG — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 17, 2023

But getting Lamb a spot in the record books required special effort on the Cowboys’ part. Up 42-7 as the fourth quarter began, Dallas coaches made plans to start pulling their starters. But when word spread along the sideline that Lamb needed one more catch and eight more yards to make history, the first-round draft pick was allowed stay in the game long enough to hit the magic numbers.

“How many times are you in a position like that?” head coach Mike McCarthy said of the decision as he spoke with reporters afterward. “I’ll tell you what, you feel worse as a coach if I had would have walked in there and you’d be asking me, ‘Why the hell didn’t you leave him out there for nine yards?’ Because I’ve had it happen before. I think this league is so competitive, when you are in that position, I think it’s the respect that you should show to the player, to accomplish that record.”

According to the Hall of Fame, only eight other players have ever posted those receiving milestones in even back-to-back games. And despite the pass-happy style of play in today’s NFL, it’s happened just three times in the past 25 years, making this first-ever “three-fer” an even more impressive achievement.

“It’s very meaningful,” Lamb said about his recent record-setting run. “It obviously means I’m doing something correct and all of the hard work is paying off, but the hard work still isn’t done.”

The fourth-year receiver was correct to point out that the team still has eight games left in the regular season, and- hopefully- a deep playoff run after that. While Lamb obviously won’t be able to keep the streak going indefinitely, Cowboys coaches and players know that he has to remain a huge part of any success the offense hopes to have, even as opposing defenses scheme ways to shut him down.

“He’s just amazing,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said this week. “[The Giants] were trying to double him. And if you watch some of the things that he’s doing- at the line of scrimmage, releasing, and things like that- even when he’s doubled… We believe that even if a guy is doubled, it doesn’t mean they can cover him.”

Lately, they are not.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Among the Cowboys’ all-time receivers, Lamb currently sits in ninth place in career receiving yards (4,371) and could overtake Miles Austin with 111 yards this weekend in Carolina. With 12 more catches, he’ll pass Jay Novacek for sole possession of ninth place in total receptions.

‘He’s scratching the surface in these last few games,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said following last week’s record-setting afternoon. “He’s special.”

Special enough for his gloves to be invited to Canton.

And if Lamb keeps this up, his bust will be there someday, too.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire